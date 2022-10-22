Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Woman among 2 held with 100 kg poppy husk

Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:08 AM IST

Police on Thursday arrested two people, including a woman, with 100 kg poppy husk from Transport Nagar; the woman is a window and a mother of four

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma addressing a press conference regarding the arrest of two people with 100 kg poppy husk. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Thursday arrested two people, including a woman, with 100 kg poppy husk from Transport Nagar.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused have been identified as Geeta Verma, who is a window and a mother of four; and Hira Bharadwaj, who works as a driver.

The accused had taken a room on rent at Transport Nagar where they stored drugs after procuring them from UP and neighbouring states.

Police said the accused had been involved in drug peddling for the past year and do not have a criminal history. They were involved in selling drugs to truck drivers, police said.

They were produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand.

