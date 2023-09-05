Ludhiana: Woman among nine held for snatchings, vehicle lifting

The police have arrested nine persons, including a woman, for alleged snatchings and vehicle lifting and recovered 17 bikes of a specific model along with sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Woman among nine held for snatchings, vehicle lifting in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joint commissioner of police Saumya Mishra said that the Haibowal police arrested the accused on Sunday from different locations following a tip-off. They were active in Haibowal and surrounding areas and used to rob people of their mobile phones, cash and other valuables, including vehicles.

Mishra said that the accused used to steal Hero Splendor bikes only. The accused told police that they have master keys of the bikes of this make and would steal it by unlocking it.

The accused also told the police that the bikes of this model were in demand in the market and they used to earn more money by selling the same.

One of the accused Sandeep Kaur, 46, of New Vijay Nagar of Haibowal Kalan, used to give shelter to the other culprits and also provide them tip-off about their probable targets, JCP Mishra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The woman also helped them in selling the stolen bikes. In return, she used to get share in the snatchings and thefts,” the JCP said.

Besides Kaur, the other accused have been identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Kaddu, 20, of Akkuwal village of Sidhwan Bet; Rajinder Singh Raju, 24, of Akkuwal village of Sidhwan Bet; Amritpal Singh, 24, of Gorsian Khan Mohammad village; Komalpreet Singh alias Bachhi, 20, of Dehrka village of Hathur in Jagraon; Akashdeep Singh alias Chikda, 23, of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal; Harpreet Singh alias Singha, 21, of Dehrka; Karanvir Singh Virdi alias Akku, 29, of Gopal Nagar; and Amandeep Singh, 52, of New Maya Nagar in Haibowal.

One of the accused Kancha of Gopal Nagar is yet to be arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at Haibowal Police station, said that the accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for drugs.

A case under sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Haibowal police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

Kaur is already facing trial in two other cases, including snatching. Amritpal Singh has a case of attempt to murder lodged against him. Other accused are also booked in several criminal cases.