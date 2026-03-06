Ludhiana: Woman arrested for posing as police inspector, threatening Khanna residents

The Khanna police have arrested a woman for allegedly posing as a police inspector and intimidating residents in the area. The accused, identified as Priya, is a resident of Anand Nagar locality in Khanna. Sections 204, 205, 318 (2), 319 (2) and 351 (3) of the BNS have been slapped on the accused.

The woman had been projecting herself as a police official for quite some time and was frequently seen roaming around in a police uniform. Residents alleged that she used to introduce herself as a police inspector and threaten people with false criminal cases.

Local residents said Priya often visited houses in the neighbourhood and spoke loudly while claiming that she was posted in the police department. Her conduct had created fear among people in the locality, as many were unsure if she was genuinely a police official.

Fed up with her behaviour, residents of the area collectively approached the Khanna police following which she was arrested. During a search, the police reportedly recovered a police uniform bearing inspector rank from her possession.

ASI Harnek Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 204, 205, 318 (2), 319 (2) and 351 (3) of the BNS has been registered against the woman. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how long the accused had been posing as a police officer and whether she had threatened or cheated other people using the fake identity.

Notably, on February 25, the Moti Nagar police had arrested a woman imposter and her aide for extorting money from the truck drivers near Transport Nagar.