Ludhiana woman booked for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage

The Dakha police booked a woman for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage after the death of her first husband.

The accused has been identified as Ranjit Kaur of Karyal village in Moga.

Sukhdev Singh of Dakha in his complaint registered on April 16 stated that Ranjit Kaur had married his son Manpreet in 2008. “In 2012, Manpreet Singh had died. After his death, she solemnised a second marriage with Parminder Singh of Karyal on July 6, 2014,” he alleged.

However, he learnt that the accused has been using the aadhaar card in which her name has been mentioned as Ranjit Kaur w/o Manpreet Singh of Dakha and she was availing widow pension by showing herself widow in the documents.

Assistant sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh, the investigating officer, said the statement of accused that she had not solemnised second marriage was found to be false, and therefore, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 451(house-trespass ) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dakha police station.

The accused is yet to be arrested.