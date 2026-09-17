Ludhiana woman booked in spa assault case found hanging in PG

A 32-year-old woman, who was booked along with seven others in an alleged assault-and-robbery case at a spa centre in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, was found hanging at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Tharike early Tuesday, a day after the case was registered against her.

One booked for abetment to suicide, victim’s business partner also under scanner, say cops. (HT)

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Following her death, Sarabha Nagar police booked Amardeep Singh of Shimlapuri, a friend of the complainant, for alleged abetment to suicide on a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

Police are also examining the role of her business partner, Amit Arora of Janta Nagar, in the circumstances leading to her death.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Takhtpura village in Moga district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan around 12.30 am after fellow tenants noticed that she was not responding to repeated knocks on her room door.

She was running the spa centre in partnership with Arora, police said.

The case against the victim was registered on a complaint filed by Arora, who alleged that she and seven others attacked him at the spa centre on September 13 and fled with ₹70,000 in cash.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar, said, “A hunt is on for Amardeep Singh, who has been booked for alleged abetment to suicide. The circumstances will become clearer after the accused is arrested. We are also examining Arora’s role in the matter and a probe is on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar, said, “A hunt is on for Amardeep Singh, who has been booked for alleged abetment to suicide. The circumstances will become clearer after the accused is arrested. We are also examining Arora’s role in the matter and a probe is on.” {{/usCountry}}

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