Ludhiana: Woman held on abetment charges after man ends life

The Focal Point police arrested a woman for abetment to suicide after a man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in a rented accommodation on Friday. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of wife of the victim, who alleged that her husband hanged himself after being allegedly harassed by the woman. ASI Rajinder Kumar stated that following the complaint of the wife of the victim, the police booked the woman under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the BNS and arrested her.

The accused is a resident of Durga Colony of Focal Point. The complainant stated that her husband left the house on October 2 for the market and did not return. On Friday, she received a call from the woman who stated that her husband had collapsed and was not responding. The caller stated that something happened to her husband.

The complainant claimed that she rushed to the spot and found her husband lying dead in the rented accommodation of the woman. She found strangulation marks on his neck and informed the police.

ASI Rajinder Kumar stated that the police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. The police found that the man had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

He added that the wife of the victim alleged that the woman had forcefully restrained her husband in the room and was harassing him. Following the harassment, her husband ended his life.

