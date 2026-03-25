Ludhiana: Woman nabbed for plotting husband’s murder over property

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly masterminding the murder of her husband in Jandi village of Sidhwan Bet. Her son and his accomplices had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case. The crime was reportedly driven by a property dispute, police said. Son, aides arrested earlier for executing the murder. (HT Photo)

According to police, the victim, Harjinder Singh, 55, was found murdered at his residence on March 17. His body was discovered the following day after neighbours alerted his brother, Jagraj Singh, when repeated knocks at the door went unanswered. His nephew, Kuljinder Singh, climbed over the wall and found him lying on a bed with multiple stab injuries.

According to police, the accused — the victim’s second wife, Taranjit Kaur, and their son, Jaskaran Singh — had been planning the murder for months to gain control of his property.

Station house officer of Sidhwan Bet police station, sub-inspector Hemraj Singh, said the murder was carried out around midnight on March 17. Jaskaran Singh, along with his associates Gurpreet Singh and Dharminder Singh, allegedly entered the house and attacked the victim while he was asleep.

Police said the accused had attempted to create an alibi. About 10 days before the incident, the wife and son left the house after frequent disputes with the victim and shifted to a relative’s place in Barnala, which investigators believe was done deliberately to avoid suspicion.

After committing the crime, the accused briefly stayed in the village before leaving. The next day, both returned and attended the funeral, police said.

The case was cracked after police analysed mobile phone data and found inconsistencies in the statements of the mother and son. Jaskaran Singh was detained earlier and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime and confirmed the role of Taranjit Kaur in the conspiracy, following which she was arrested. Jagraj Singh said Harjinder Singh’s first wife, Sarabjit Kaur, had died in 2003. The couple had a son, Harkamal Singh, who is settled in Canada. Harjinder Singh had married Taranjit Kaur in 2024 and had a son, Jaskaran Singh, from the second marriage. He alleged that the accused were eyeing Harjinder Singh’s property.