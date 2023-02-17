Ludhiana woman poisons husband, arrested

Police arrested a woman for allegedly poisoning her husband to death on Valentine’s Day. The accused had earlier informed the deceased’s family that he died following a cardiac arrest, but managed to crack the case during interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Shilpa, 38, of Amaltas Enclave of Bhattian Bet village and her neighbour Jaswant Raj, 42, with whom she was having an extramarital affair.

A first information report (FIR) had earlier been registered following the statement of Kapil Kumar of Baniya Mohalla of Phillaur of Jalandhar, the cousin of the victim, Varun Mittal, 40, who was an auto driver.

Kapil Kumar said he received the information of his cousin’s death on February 14. Upon reaching the deceased’s home, however, he wasn’t convinced by the version being presented to him. He then informed the police, following which an investigation was initiated.

Police sent the body for a postmortem, the report of which suggested that he died because of poisoning.

Inspector Harjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Salem Tabri police station, said the complainant alleged that Shilpa was involved in an extramarital affair with her neighbour Jaswant Raj. She suspected that the woman in connivance with the neighbour had poisoned her husband to death.

“After the postmortem report suggested that the man had died of poison the police rounded up the woman and her paramour, who confessed their crime,” said the station house officer (SHO).

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.

“During questioning, the woman stated that her husband was aware of her affair with Jaswant Raj and would thrash her over it, following which she and Jaswant hatched the conspiracy to kill her husband,” he added.

Shilpa and Varun Mittal married in 2006. The couple has a 14-year-old daughter. Jaswant Raj, meanwhile, has three children. His wife had died three years ago.

Had poisoned husband twice

Sharing details about the case, inspector Harjit Singh said the accused during questioning told police that she had poisoned her husband twice as he had survived on the first occasion.

The accused said she had mixed celphos (aluminium phosphide) in jaggery powder on February 12, but her husband began vomiting after consuming it. He went to a doctor, who prescribed him medicines, and he survived. Later on February 14, she replaced the medicine with celphos. Her husband died after consuming the capsule.

The inspector said the woman also confessed to giving celphos to her mother-in-law on February 12, but she also survived.