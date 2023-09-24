Ludhiana: Woman-son booked for assaulting local singer

A woman along with her son has been booked for allegedly assaulting a female singer after barging in her house in Sukhdev Nagar, police said on Sunday. A woman along with her son has been booked for allegedly assaulting a female singer in Ludhiana. (ht file)

The Daba police lodged an FIR against Pooja Machan and her son. The accused woman suspected the victim of having a relationship with her husband.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the 33-year-old victim, who is also a resident of Sukhdev Nagar. The woman stated that on September 16, the accused barged in her home and started accusing her for having an illicit relationship with her husband. Though she refuted her allegations, the woman and her son assaulted her before fleeing.

The complainant said that she is a singer, writer and a tattoo artist. She alleged that the husband of the woman, who claimed to be a scribe from a web channel, contacted her on Facebook for an interview, but she ignored. Later, she received a call from an unknown number which he did not take. After sometime, the woman along with her son came to her home and assaulted her.

ASI Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 451 (house-trespass in order to the commission of an offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Daba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

