Ludhiana: Women’s hockey championship to kick off in March

The Punjab Masters Women’s Hockey Championship is set to take place on March 22 and 23 at Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Complex, Jarkhar. It is being organised by Punjab Masters Women’s Hockey with support from Jarkhar Hockey Academy. The championship is exclusively for women of 35-year-old and above, aiming to keep former players connected with the sport while inspiring young hockey enthusiasts. (HT Photo)

The championship is exclusively for women of 35-year-old and above, aiming to keep former players connected with the sport while inspiring young hockey enthusiasts. The championship will be inaugurated by former Asian Games gold medallist Sharanjit Kaur and will see six teams from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh competing.

The chief organiser Arvinder Kaur Roji announced that teams interested in participating must register before March 10. She also confirmed that the tournament will follow Punjab Hockey’s official rules and regulations.

The previous two editions were successfully hosted in Jalandhar, and this year, all teams will be provided boarding and lodging facilities at Jarkhar Stadium.