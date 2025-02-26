Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Women’s hockey championship to kick off in March

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 26, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The chief organiser Arvinder Kaur Roji announced that teams interested in participating must register before March 10

The Punjab Masters Women’s Hockey Championship is set to take place on March 22 and 23 at Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Complex, Jarkhar. It is being organised by Punjab Masters Women’s Hockey with support from Jarkhar Hockey Academy.

The championship is exclusively for women of 35-year-old and above, aiming to keep former players connected with the sport while inspiring young hockey enthusiasts. (HT Photo)
The championship is exclusively for women of 35-year-old and above, aiming to keep former players connected with the sport while inspiring young hockey enthusiasts. (HT Photo)

The championship is exclusively for women of 35-year-old and above, aiming to keep former players connected with the sport while inspiring young hockey enthusiasts. The championship will be inaugurated by former Asian Games gold medallist Sharanjit Kaur and will see six teams from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh competing.

The chief organiser Arvinder Kaur Roji announced that teams interested in participating must register before March 10. She also confirmed that the tournament will follow Punjab Hockey’s official rules and regulations.

The previous two editions were successfully hosted in Jalandhar, and this year, all teams will be provided boarding and lodging facilities at Jarkhar Stadium.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On