Ludhiana youth dies in Italy road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 03, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Deceased’s uncles Avtar Singh and Surjit Singh said they had spoken to him on phone just hours before the accident. Parminder used to stay in regular touch with his family.

A 24-year-old man from Ludhiana district lost his life in a road accident in Italy on Wednesday. Identified as Parminder Singh from Salaudi village near Khanna, he was crossing a road while heading to work when the mishap took place. His family had sent him there just one-and-a-half-month ago, expecting a better future.

Parminder Singh from Salaudi village near Khanna
Parminder Singh from Salaudi village near Khanna

Deceased’s uncles Avtar Singh and Surjit Singh said they had spoken to him on phone just hours before the accident. Parminder used to stay in regular touch with his family.

Former village sarpanch Monu Bector said Parminder’s family, which relies on farming for their livelihood, had spent a large amount of money to send him to Italy. Now, they are faced with the challenge of raising funds to bring his body back. The family is urging the government to step in and provide assistance for the repatriation.

