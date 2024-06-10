Ludhiana youth shot in Canada, ‘gangster’ among four arrested

Four persons, including an alleged gangster, were arrested by the Canadian police for the murder of a 28-year-old Indo-Canadian on Friday. The victim of the daylight shooting has been identified as Yuvraj Goyal, a resident of Surrey in the province of British Columbia, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) stated on Saturday. Goyal hailed from Ludhiana. Yuvraj Goyal

Those arrested in connection with the killing were Manvir Basram, 23, Sahib Basra, 20, Harkirat Jhutty, 23, all residents of Surrey, and Keilon Francois, 20, who is from the province of Ontario. They have been charged with the first degree murder.

On June 7, as officers from the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to a report of the shooting, they located Goyal already deceased. At the time, investigators believed this was a “targeted shooting.”

IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti said they were attempting to ascertain the motive behind the killing as Goyal had “no history of police contact.” Officers also rushed to the scene of a vehicle that was set ablaze a short while later. That is considered a hallmark of gang-related activity.

Harkirat Jhutty, along with one Karnvir Garcha, was the subject of a public warning issued by the Surrey RCMP in December 2022. “Due to their association with gang activity, drug trade and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families and the community at risk,” the release stated.

In July 2023, Garcha, 25, was found fatally shot in Coquitlam, British Columbia, possibly another victim of the ongoing gangland conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Rishi Nagar in Ludhiana as the news about his demise reached. Lone son of his parents, Yuvraj reached Canada in 2019 on a study visa to pursue master’s in finance. He recently got the Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) status. He had completed his graduation (B.Com honors) from Delhi University. He was working as a sales executive in Canada-based Basant Motors.

His father Rajesh Goyal owns a firewood business and mother Shakun Goyal is a homemaker. She had visited her son in Canada in March. She said Yuvraj had no enmity with anyone. She had a conversation with Yuvraj over phone shortly before he was killed. “Yuvraj told me that he was in his car and returning home from gym. He said he would call me in the morning. Later, we received the shocking news,” she said.

An inconsolable Shakun Goyal said parents send their children to Canada for a bright future, not to receive their lifeless bodies. “No matter if the Canada police arrest the accused, we can’t get our son back,” she said, adding that Yuvraj was well settled in White Rock city of Surrey, one of the upscale areas.