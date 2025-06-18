Ludhiana: Youths in Thar try to run over realtor over driving advice

A shocking incident unfolded in Ludhiana’s Mohar Singh Nagar on Sunday afternoon when a group of youths in a Mahindra Thar SUV allegedly attempted to run over a property dealer after he advised them to drive slowly. The incident was captured on nearby CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. Police officials confirmed that the incident was clearly recorded in the street’s CCTV footage, which shows the vehicle lunging at the victim several times. (HT Photo)

According to the police, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road and a real estate dealer, was standing near his under-construction building along with his son when the incident occurred. A group of youths driving recklessly in a Thar SUV were performing stunts in the area. Singh reportedly advised them to slow down, which enraged the occupants of the vehicle.

He alleged that the driver of the Thar repeatedly reversed and accelerated the vehicle in his direction, allegedly trying to run him over. He narrowly escaped multiple attempts by running out of the vehicle’s path.

Police officials confirmed that the incident was clearly recorded in the street’s CCTV footage, which shows the vehicle lunging at the victim several times. The video has sparked outrage online, with citizens demanding strict action.

Based on Singh’s complaint, the Division Number 3 police have registered a case against the accused identified as Manni Shiv Kapoor, Vasu Sood, Anmol Aggarwal, and their aide who is yet to be identified.

ASI Paramjit Singh who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections of 109, 115(2), 281,and 3(5) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.