Ludhiana: 15 bullets fired at realtor’s home in ₹5-cr extortion bid

A spate of firearm incidents has once again exposed gaps in public safety across Ludhiana after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the home of a retired army man who is into real-estate business at wee hours on Sunday in Begoana village. The assailants showered atleast 15 bullets targeting the balcony. The bullets shattered the balcony glass and some bullets hit the walls.

The assailants left a threatening note referencing a “Kaushal Chaudhary Group” and a demand of ₹5 crore. The 64-year-old realtor Nand Ram was present in the house with one of his relatives, while his family members had gone to their ancestral village in Rajasthan.

The victim, a retired naib subedar (2006), told police he was at home with a relative when two men on a motorcycle fired indiscriminately from the direction of Lohara Bridge at about 3 am. Witnesses said the shooters fled towards Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College after the incident. Police recovered 15 spent cartridges and one live round at the scene, and a handwritten slip bearing the words “Kaushal Chaudhary” and “ ₹5 crore” was found outside the house.

“This was a targeted attempt to intimidate,” Nand Ram said after lodging a complaint at Sadar police station. “I have no link with the name on that slip. I served the nation, I have never received threats before. I have asked the police for protection until this matter is resolved.

“I was sleeping and woke up hearing the bullet shots. When he came to the balcony, I was shocked to see the glass was shattered and bullets hit the walls,”he added.

ASI Kapil Kumar, incharge at Marado Police Post, stated that the police initiated investigation immediately after being informed. He added that Nand Ram confirmed that he has never received any threat or extortion call from anyone. He also stated that he has no rivalry with anyone.

The ASI further added that prima facie suggested that the assailants opened fire targeting the house in an extortion bid. The police are scanning the CCTVs in the area to trace the assailants.

“We are also on to establish whether the note and the shooters have any direct link to the Gurugram-based syndicate or if the name was used to misdirect the probe,”said the ASI.

Kaushal Chaudhary — is associated with an organised-crime network. According to police sources, Chaudhary, originally from Naharapur Rupa village, Gurugram, allegedly entered the underworld after a land dispute and the murder of a relative. He is reported to have joined hands with the Bambiha syndicate to run an international-level criminal network. His wife, Manisha Chaudhary, reputedly a “lady don,” and Kaushal are lodged in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram, yet are believed to continue running their operations from behind bars.