Ludhiana: 1.6-kg opium concealed in tea leaf packs seized, 1 arrested

The Dakha police arrested a person for drug peddling and seized 1.6-kg opium from his possession during a special checking near Dhatt village on Thursday evening. The accused, identified as Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Bassian village in Raikot, was smuggling opium in tea leaf packets. The police also seized his Hyundai Creta car used in the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police were conducting routine vehicle check at the Mullanpur bus stand when a tip-off was received from an informer. According to information, Jassi, who allegedly runs a tea shop in his village, was concealing opium in tea packet wrappers and delivering it to his customers using his car. He was said to be en route to Raikot via Dhatt village when police intercepted him.

“On checking the vehicle, 1.6-kg opium was found hidden inside. The accused was immediately taken into custody and his car was also seized. A case under Sections 18, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Dakha police station,” said DSP Khosa.

Police sources revealed that Jassi has been allegedly running the opium trade in the region for some time, supplying drugs to multiple villagers under the guise of his tea business. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, cops added.