Ludhiana: 3 held in 47L robbery case

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday arrested a former rolling mill employee accused of robbing ₹47 lakh in cash from staff members at knife-point on August 29. Along with him, the police have also apprehended his woman aide and her maternal uncle, both of whom reportedly assisted in hiding the stolen money. So far, the police have recovered around ₹28 lakh from the three accused, but the exact amount looted remains uncertain, as neither the complainant nor the accused can confirm the precise figure. Regarding the total amount stolen, the authorities stated that it remains unconfirmed. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals are Raghav Kakkar from Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, his woman aide Harmanjot Kaur, a nurse from Khanna, and her maternal uncle Karamjeet Singh from Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, City), Rupinder Singh, said the case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Sanjay Kumar, an accountant at the rolling mill located on Gill Road. According to Sanjay, two staff members were present in the office when Raghav suddenly entered and threatened them with sharp-edged weapons before stealing cash reportedly amounting to ₹47 lakh. An FIR was filed against Raghav, who went into hiding.

During the investigation, police tracked down Harmanjot Kaur, who was allegedly helping Raghav conceal the stolen money. The police recovered ₹1.65 lakh from her possession. Her interrogation led to the arrest of her maternal uncle Karamjeet Singh, at whose house police found ₹6.50 lakh hidden under the floor.

To capture Raghav, police teams conducted searches across different districts of Punjab and even Delhi. They eventually arrested him and recovered ₹20.49 lakh, along with a scooter and the knife reportedly used in the robbery.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-II), Karanveer Singh, shared that Raghav had been employed at the rolling mill for about a year but was terminated in April for irregularities and due to his criminal record. Raghav admitted during questioning that the robbery was not an act of revenge but simply an attempt to get money, knowing the office handled large sums of cash.

The ADCP clarified that both Harmanjot and her uncle played a key role in helping Raghav hide the cash and evade police. When questioned, they misled the police and continuously updated Raghav about the investigation.

Regarding the total amount stolen, the authorities stated that it remains unconfirmed, as neither the complainant nor Raghav had an exact count of the cash taken. The investigation is on.