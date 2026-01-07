Ludhiana: 3,100 playgrounds to be built statewide: Bains

The 69th National School Games was inaugurated with much fanfare at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday by Punjab education minister Harjot Bains. During the ceremony, minister Bains hoisted the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) flag and released symbolic balloons, marking a gesture of peace and goodwill. State education minister Harjot Bains hoisting the School Games Federation of India flag at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Adding a vibrant cultural touch to the ceremony, students from eight Ludhiana schools performed energetic traditional Giddha and Bhangra dances, enthralling the audience with their enthusiasm.

In his inaugural speech, Bains highlighted that the event has brought together nearly 1,000 players and 350 coaches from across the state. He assured that the school education department had made all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the games and the comfort of participants amid the biting cold. For added security, PCR teams have been deployed, and CCTV cameras installed across playgrounds.

Highlighting Punjab’s focus on grassroots sports development, the minister announced plans to set up around 3,100 playgrounds across the state to identify and nurture young sporting talent, with the vision of ensuring that every village has its own sports ground.

Addressing capacity building in sports, Bains added, “Coaches are being recruited on a large scale in sports nurseries for boxing, hockey, kabaddi, and other disciplines. The diet of players has also been enhanced so that they can train and perform better.”

He also outlined Punjab’s new sports policy, under which players selected for international competitions such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships or the Olympics will receive advance financial assistance to access advanced training facilities for the first time.

The event also honoured national and state level medal winners, including Ashmeet Singh, Tarnveer Singh, Khushveer Kaur, Pavneet Kaur, Gurvinder Kaur, Ishpreet Kaur, Anupriti, Janiya Singh Makkar, Gurkarn Singh and Ranjodh Singh.

The sporting event organised by the school education department under the aegis of SGFI will commence from January 6 to 11, featuring participation from 944 players representing 39 states and Union Territories along with teams from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Vidya Bharti Schools.

During this, competitions will be held in three disciplines: Under-14 Judo for boys and girls, Under-14 Taekwondo for boys and girls, and Under-19 Gatka for boys and girls. Matches will take place across multiple venues in Ludhiana including BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; Government Senior Secondary School, PAU Ludhiana and the Open Air Theatre at PAU, Ludhiana.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials including DSE Gurinder Singh Sodhi, deputy director of sports Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj, Ludhiana district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan and MLA Daljit Singh Garewal and other dignitaries.