Ludhiana: 4 booked for stabbing 18-year-old to death for 5,500

A labour contractor and his three aides have been booked for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old waiter to death over a monetary issue in Chand Colony at Hambran road in Ludhiana on Monday. The brother of the victim also suffered injuries in the assault.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Vicky of Nepal. He was a waiter. He along with his brother Vijay was living in a rented accommodation in Chand Colony. The PAU police lodged a murder case against contractor Balwinder Singh Balu and his aides Mani Sandhu, Vikas and Krishna.

According to the police, Vicky used to work under Balwinder, who sent him to various functions to work as a waiter.

Vijay, brother of the victim, stated that Vicky had asked the contractor to clear his dues of ₹5,500. On Monday, they indulged in a scuffle in Chand colony over the issue.

Vijay stated that he intervened and resolved the matter. As they took a turn to go to their rented accommodation, the accused assaulted both of them. The accused stabbed Vicky with a sharp-edged weapon after which he fell down on the road. The accused also injured him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay added that he rushed Vicky to civil hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctor referred him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.

He added that earlier on Saturday, the accused had indulged in a spat with his brother, but his coworkers intervened and averted the clash.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at police station PAU, said a murder case has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.