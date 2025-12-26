Ludhiana: 5 shots fired at acting sarpanch’s car in Doraha, 4 named in FIR

Four persons have been booked after unidentified assailants opened fire at the car of the acting sarpanch of Rajgarh village near Doraha late on Wednesday, following a dispute over signing of documents, police said. At least five rounds were fired, one of which hit the boot of the vehicle, though the sarpanch escaped unhurt, they said. The acting sarpanch’s car with a bullet mark on the boot near Doraha in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Goldy. According to the police, the attackers fled the spot immediately after the firing. Goldy had an argument earlier in the day with two villagers, Manjot Singh and Prabhjot Singh, over signing of papers. Following the altercation, the duo allegedly called their brother, Inderjit Singh Bhui.

Police said Inderjit later arrived on a motorcycle along with an unidentified accomplice and allegedly fired at least five rounds at the car in which Goldy was travelling. One of the bullets struck the vehicle, but Goldy escaped unhurt.

Inspector Akash Dutt, SHO of Doraha police station, said, “A case has been registered against Manjot Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Inderjit Singh Bhui, along with one unidentified person, following the complaint of the acting sarpanch’s. Teams have been formed and raids are underway to arrest the accused.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 109, 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Recent incidents of firing in district

On December 17, at least 15 armed men allegedly opened fire at a house in Sutantar Nagar, Tibba, before fleeing on motorcycles. No injuries were reported.

On December 6, car-borne assailants opened fire at employees of the Ladhowal toll barrier on the National Highway after being stopped from using the VIP lane.

On the same day, unidentified attackers fired at an e-rickshaw on Hambaran Road, narrowly missing the driver and two passengers. Police registered a case under the Arms Act.

On November 29 and 30, a gang clash at a marriage palace on Pakhowal Road left two persons dead. Only one key accused has been arrested so far.