Ludhiana: 57 drunk drivers fined ₹5,000 each on New Year’s eve

The traffic police issued challans to 57 commuters for driving under the influence of alcohol during intensified checking across the city on the night of December 31, police said on Thursday. Officials said the aim was to deter drunken driving and prevent road accidents. (HT Photo)

Special ‘drunk and drive’ nakas were set up at multiple locations across the Ludhiana, covering all directions of the city to ensure comprehensive enforcement during New Year celebrations. Officials said the aim was to deter drunken driving and prevent road accidents.

All 57 violators were fined ₹5,000 each. In addition, the process to suspend their driving licences for three months has been initiated, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said the traffic police have decided to further tighten enforcement against drunken driving. “From now on, drunk and drive nakas will be set up on all seven days of the week. Locations will be changed daily and checking will be conducted at four different points every day so that motorists cannot anticipate checkpoints and are compelled to follow traffic rules,” she said.

Earlier, the special drive against drunken driving was conducted only three days a week — Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. However, in view of the rising number of road accidents and frequent violations of traffic norms, the police have decided to make the checking a daily exercise.

The traffic police appealed to residents to drive responsibly and strictly avoid driving after consuming alcohol, stressing that regular enforcement is crucial to ensure road safety and protect lives.