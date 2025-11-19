Ludhiana: AAP councillor thrashed, names Cong leaders in FIR

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor and Malaud Nagar Panchayat vice-president Rachhpal Singh was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday evening. The attackers allegedly manhandled him and hit him on the head, leaving him injured. AAP councillor from Malaud, Rachhpal Singh (centre) flanked by MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura (right) during a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Pala was rushed to the Malaud civil hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with AAP alleging a pre-planned attack fuelled by political rivalry.

According to Rachhpal, alias Pala Somalkheri, he was going to market when a group of people assaulted them from the backside. They made him fall on the road and thrashed him brutally. He also alleged that the accused manhandled him before roughing him up. Before the locals could gather at the spot the accused escaped from the spot threatening him, he said.

Rachhpal named some local Congress leaders for assaulting him.

As the news spread, Payal constituency MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura reached the hospital, met the injured councillor, and discussed his treatment with the doctors. Speaking to the media, Giaspura claimed the assault reflected the frustration among Congress workers after their defeat in the recent Tarn Taran bypoll.

“This attack is a direct assault on democratic values. Congress-backed assailants executed it with full planning,” Giaspura alleged. He directed the police to take action, warning that no negligence will be tolerated. The MLA demanded the arrest of all accused within 24 hours, asserting that AAP would not allow its workers or elected representatives to be intimidated.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and begun collecting evidence from the site. Preliminary inquiry has confirmed the assault, and officials said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits.

Police assured that strict action would be taken once the accused are traced. Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, SHO at Malaud Police station stated that the police have recorded the statement of the victim and initiated a process to lodge an FIR. He added that several teams have been formed to trace the accused.