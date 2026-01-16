Ludhiana: Another Bihar cyber fraudster in police net

Another cyber fraudster, who was allegedly involved in duping a city resident of ₹20.77 lakh on the pretext of helping him in securing franchisees of a multinational pizza chain, has been arrested. The cyber crime police station brought him from a Bihar jail, where he had been lodged for another cyber fraud case lodged by the Bihar Police. Cyber crime accused in the police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Rajiv Kumar alias Golu alias Rahul Mishra, 23, of Nawada in Bihar. Sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said it was the second arrest in the case. In December, the police had arrested Dhiraj Kumar alias Uday Bind of Nawada, Bihar.

The sub-inspector (SI) said Dhiraj had opened a bank account in Gujarat using fake documents. Cops found that Rajiv Kumar, the key accused, had arranged fake documents for Dhiraj for opening the account. After they made the accused transfer money, Rajiv transferred the money from that account to other accounts.

The SI added that more information was expected from the accused during questioning. The police are trying to trace more accused involved in the crime.

The cyber crime police station had on June 24, 2024 registered an FIR against unidentified accused on the complaint of Tarsem Singh Gogoani, 48, of Ludhiana. The complainant said he wanted to get a franchise of Domino’s. He searched for the same on Google and subsequently got in touch with a man who posed as an official of the restaurant chain. The accused asked him to pay ₹20.77 lakh to start the process to get the franchise.

The complainant stated that he made the payment in different transactions. After getting the money, the accused stopped replying. This was when the victim realised that he had been duped. Following his complaint, the cyber crime police station of Ludhiana had registered an FIR under Sections 419, 420, 120-B, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.