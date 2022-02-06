Ludhiana-based numismatist’s unlikely connection with Queen Elizabeth II

The platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, set to be celebrated on Sunday in the commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession, holds an added significance for Ludhiana-based numismatist Shiv Chander Sablok.

Sablok first shot to fame when his name was added in the Limca Book of records last year for owning the largest collection of Queen Elizabeth-themed currency notes and coins, one that included objects from 24 countries and 67 different currency notes. The 70th anniversary of her accession has given him a good reason to relive the memory.

A resident of Domoria bridge area Sablok, 37, has been collecting coins and currency notes relating to Queen Elizabeth since 1998. Sablok proudly shared that he has received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II’s office in 2019 for his collection. The office staff had also sent him a double sided official portrait of the queen. He exhibited the collection on Saturday at his house.

Sablok said Queen Elizabeth II’s prolonged reign as the British monarch, the longest-ever, is what first grabbed his attention. He then started collecting coins and currency notes issued by different countries featuring the queen.

His collection includes 25 pence coin issued by United Kingdom to mark 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession, 5 pound currency note issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland on Golden Jubilee of her accession as well as 10 pound currency note issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland and 100 pound currency note issued by state of jersey on the diamond jubilee.

“I have a collection of more than 200 coins, currency notes, postal stamps, mouse pads, paper napkins featuring the coin,” Sablok said.

“I was recognized by the national numismatic society for making his entry in the Limca book of record in the combined edition of 2020-2022 for my collection on the queen,”he added.

The United Kingdom has announced the release of a 50 pence coin, which would feature Queen Elizabeth II mounting a horse on February 7 to mark the 70th anniversary of her reign. The queen personally approved the coin’s artwork.

