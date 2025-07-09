Ludhiana: BJP leader protests liquor shop in Salem Tabri

BJP leader Parveen Bansal on Tuesday staged a protest against the opening of a liquor shop in a residential colony in the Salem Tabri area. Bansal, along with local residents, voiced strong objections to the setting up of the liquor vend in a densely populated neighbourhood. BJP leader Parveen Bansal demanded that the authorities should shut down the shop here. (HT Photo)

Additionally, Bansal raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of making tall claims about eradicating substance abuse while doing little to actually combat it. He pointed out, “Instead of fighting the menace, the government is promoting it by permitting liquor shops in residential areas”. He further demanded that the authorities should shut down the shop here.

Voicing his concerns, Bansal criticised the state government for its contradictory stance on intoxicant abuse, by stating, “On one hand, the government is promoting its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, and on the other hand, it is allowing liquor shops to open in residential areas, posing social concerns,” he said.