Ludhiana: Brother of drug peddler who fired at STF team arrested with 700-gm heroin
Three weeks after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, police arrested his brother with 700-gram heroin on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Bhushan Verma alias Kalu, 31, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. Police said that he is in regular contact with his brother, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who is still on the run.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Kumar stated that they arrested Kalu on the basis of a tip-off. He was going to deliver the drugs on his scooter, when he was stopped for checking and 700-gm heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 45 empty pouches were recovered from him.
During questioning, he revealed that he was delivering the drugs on Deepak’s behest. The accused is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling.
Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana, stated that a case under Section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against Verma at the STF police station in Mohali.
He added that Deepak had been booked for attempt to murder following his attack on the STF team in a bid to escape arrest.
He is already facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling and was convicted for one which had been lodged at the Model Town police station. A court in Jammu had declared him a proclaimed offender in a drugs case.
On April 29, the STF had conducted a raid at his gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur and recovered 194-gm heroin and five live bullets. On April 28, 315-gram heroin, 20-gram opium, two bullets and ₹21,800 were found at his house.
-
Banker’s murder in Ludhiana: 42-year-old woman lands in police net; 2 sons on the run
Four days after a 25-year-old banker from Manki village in Samrala died of multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, police have arrested a woman for Ranjodh Singh's murder. Her two sons, Jashanpreet Singh, 24, who is serving in the Indian Army and currently on leave and Karanpreet Singh, 22, have also been booked for the murder of Ranjodh Singh and are on the run. Pradeep's husband is suffering from a prolonged ailment.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal ₹20k, gold jewellery from house
Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines. The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.
-
Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions
With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city. Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution.
-
Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
-
Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done. Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
