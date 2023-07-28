Ludhiana:Campaign to combat dengue gets rolling

: The district health department launched a comprehensive anti-dengue awareness campaign Runder the slogan “Har shukarwaar dengue te war” on Friday to combat the issue of rising cases in the district.

Ludhiana health department launches ‘Har shukarwaar dengue te war’. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials from various departments of the district, including, municipal corporation, police commissioner, district education officer (primary and secondary), district development and panchayat department, water supply department, irrigation department, general manager of punjab roadways, and PRTC department, were present at the meeting to strategise and coordinate efforts in preventing dengue.

Emphasising the importance of collective action, additional deputy commissioner urged all departments to extend their full support in the fight against dengue. MC officials were specifically tasked with intensifying fogging operations in various areas of the district and conduct extensive awareness programmes on dengue prevention.

Preventive measures were stressed, and households were reminded not to let water accumulate in coolers, containers, trays, or any other potential breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. The education department was urged to sensitise school children during morning prayers, creating awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility among young minds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting the significance of public participation, civil surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur, underscored that dengue control relies heavily on the active involvement of citizens. District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar, Dr Sheetal, and assistant malaria officer Dalbir Singh also participated in the meeting.