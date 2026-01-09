Ludhiana: Cashier ‘flees’ with ₹12.84 lakh from hospital

A cashier of a private hospital in Harcharan Nagar has been booked for “fleeing” with ₹12.84 lakh in cash. Acting on the complaint of the hospital management, the Division number 3 police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused, identified as Pramod Kumar Kakkar, a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. Suspecting misappropriation, the hospital owner accused the cashier of stealing the missing cash. (HT Photo)

Kakkar was employed as a cashier at Satyam Hospital. Owner Dr Shiv Kumar Gupta said he had gone out of the city with his family on December 22. Upon returning to the hospital on January 3, he found that the cashier was absent from duty.

Dr Gupta said that when Pramod Kumar was contacted and asked to report to the hospital, he claimed that ₹12.84 lakh had been received during the doctor’s absence. However, when asked to produce the cash accounts, the accused failed to give any satisfactory explanation and allegedly left the premises. Since then, he is untraceable.

Suspecting misappropriation, Dr Gupta accused the cashier of stealing the missing cash.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 306 of the BNS has been registered on the basis of the complaint and raids are being conducted to trace the accused.