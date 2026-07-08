Satluj's IMDb rating disappears, film's writer Niren Bhatt says ‘no communication as to why’; Sanjay Gupta also reacts

When this author checked the rating aggregator website on Wednesday afternoon, there were IMDb ratings available for other recent releases such as Alia Bhatt 's Alpha, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, but the 9.5 rating for Satluj (previously titled Panjab'95) was missing.

With each passing day, a new development around Satluj creates headlines. The biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, starring Diljit Dosanjh , Kanwaljit Singh, Arjun Rampal, Savinderpal Vicky, among others, was among the highest rated Indian films on IMDb- until the ratings disappeared.

The film has been at the center of a massive controversy ever since it was dropped last week on Zee5- before being pulled down within two days. Before this, the Honey Trehan-directorial had been stuck, with the Censor Board asking for 127 cuts originally. Honey and Trehan both refused their name to be associated with the film if even one cut had taken place.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has also noticed the IMDb rating removal. He took to X on Wednesday. Check it out here: