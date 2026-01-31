Ludhiana: Constable found dead with gunshot wound

A police constable from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) deployed for security duty outside a luxury car showroom in Mullanpur, Ludhiana, died under suspicious circumstances in the early hours of Saturday after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck. Preliminary investigations suggest the fatal shot may have been accidentally discharged from his own service weapon, police said. SP Rajan Sharma said that prima facie it appears to be a case of accidental firing and a probe is on. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Anoj Masih, 23, a resident of Lakha Kalan village in Gurdaspur district. He had been posted at the RAC luxury car showroom following extortion threats received by the owner.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 5 am while Anoj and another police personnel were stationed outside the showroom. Both were seated inside a car parked near the premises when Anoj reportedly sent his colleague to fetch water. Moments later, a gunshot was heard. “When the other constable returned, he found Anoj lying face down on the car seat in a pool of blood. Preliminary findings indicate the bullet was fired from Anoj’s own service weapon, though the exact circumstances remain unclear,” said a police officer.

