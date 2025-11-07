Ludhiana: Construction of retaining wall reducing Buddha Nullah width, say activists

A fresh controversy has erupted over the construction of another retaining wall along the Buddha Nullah near the Shivpuri bridge, with environmental activists accusing the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) of ignoring a case pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The construction of a retaining wall alongside Buddha Nullah underway in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Members of a non-government organisation (NGO) — Public Action Committee (PAC) — have alleged that the civic body has resumed construction despite the plea, filed by it, already being heard by the NGT. The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee comprising officials from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (Chandigarh), the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the department of water resources and the Ludhiana district administration to assess complaints about the narrowing of the drain’s width near Chander Nagar.

The petition before the NGT stated that the civic body was building an RCC retaining wall and a road after filling up portions of the Buddha Nullah bank, thereby reducing its width from 58 feet to about 35 feet. Activists had warned that such a move could obstruct the natural flow of the drain, which acts as an essential stormwater channel for the city.

Environmental activist Kapil Arora criticised the move, saying, “It is shocking that the MC has resumed work near Shivpuri bridge even when its report to the NGT is still pending. The officials appear to have little concern for the tribunal’s ongoing proceedings. We will bring this matter to the court’s notice during the next hearing.” The next hearing falls in January.

However, MC executive engineer Raman Kaushal denied the allegations. He clarified that the construction includes a bridge and adjoining retaining wall and that no reduction in the drain’s width has been made. “The work was initiated before my posting. I will verify details from the concerned staff and check the status of the NGT case,” he added.