Ludhiana: Cops asked to ensure suspension of licence for drunk driving

After the additional director general of police (ADGP) asked all district units to act tough against drunk drivers and those who use mobiles while driving, the police launched a drive to challan the violators. Action comes after chief secretary pulled up officials of state police over inaction against violators.

He highlighted that these offences can invite suspensions of driving licences for at least three months.

The ADGP directed the police to send a report to headquarters with the figures of driving license suspended for the violation.

The orders were issued after the chief secretary pulled up officials in a July 8 meeting for not acting against traffic violators.

According to orders issued by ADGP traffic AS Rai to all police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs), police were not suspending licences of offenders despite multiple reminders.

The ADGP asked the officials to conform the orders and to send an action-taken report to the headquarters.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that according to the orders, the police will suspend the licences of the violators for three months for using a mobile phone while driving, jumping traffic signal, triple-riding on a two-wheeler, drunken driving, speeding and overloading.

He added that in case of using mobile phones while driving and drunken driving, violators have to pay ₹5,000 as fine. In drunken driving and speeding, the violators are bound to do social service, along with fines and suspension of driving license.

In other orders, the ADGP ordered the traffic police personnel not to harass the travellers for installing carriers on the roof of vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

The ADGP ordered the traffic officials to issue challans to people poking their heads out of the sunroofs of vehicles.