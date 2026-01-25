Ludhiana: Cops nab national-level para shooter for friend’s murder

A day after the murder of Rajvir Singh Khaira, an MBA student, at a shooting range near Talwara village, the Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested his close friend, a national-level para shooter and a law student, and booked him for murder. An FIR was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at PAU police station. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Jugaad Singh Sekhon, 27, a resident of Pamal village. Police said the accused has a minor disability in both legs, adding that they have also recovered the firearm allegedly used in the crime from his possession. Officials said the weapon was not meant for sporting purposes but was a licensed firearm legally owned by the accused. However, he failed to give a satisfactory explanation for carrying it to the shooting range.

The 24-year-old victim, a resident of Jagjit Singh Nagar on Threeke Road, was pursuing an MBA at Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Inspector Vijay Singh, SHO of PAU police station, said Rajvir and Jugaad were close friends. “It is under investigation whether the firing was accidental or deliberate. Rajvir’s father has alleged that his son was shot dead by Sekhon. On the basis of his statement, a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Jatinder Singh, Ludhiana (West) assistant commissioner of police, said preliminary inquiry suggests the accused was a trained shooter who had participated in national and international competitions. “We received information that two young men were practising at a shooting range near Talwara when one of them suffered a bullet injury. The family has alleged murder. The motive will become clear during interrogation,” the ACP said.

According to the FIR, Rajvir’s father, Jasvir Singh, stated that about two months ago, Sekhon had visited their house and was introduced as his son’s friend and classmate.

On Friday around noon, the accused allegedly arrived at Rajvir’s house in a Maruti Ciaz and took him along. At around 4.50 pm, the family received a call from Rajvir’s phone asking them to reach DMCH, where doctors informed them that he had died due to a bullet injury.

