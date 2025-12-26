Ludhiana: Dairy farmers’ association urges CM to roll back milk price cut

The Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) has urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately roll back reduction in milk prices implemented from December 21, warning that the decision has pushed the state’s dairy sector to the brink of a serious economic crisis. PDFA has sought the immediate withdrawal of the price cut and the introduction of a fair, cost-based pricing mechanism for milk. (HT Photo)

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the association said Punjab’s dairy industry, considered one of the strongest in the country and a backbone of the rural economy, was under severe strain due to rising input costs and policy decisions taken without consulting stakeholders. The PDFA said the sudden price cut had virtually wiped out profit margins for dairy farmers at a time when they were already struggling with escalating expenses.

The association pointed out that over the past few years, thousands of educated youths in Punjab had taken up dairy farming as a profession instead of migrating abroad or remaining unemployed. Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president of PDFA said, many of them had invested heavily, often through bank loans, to set up modern dairy units, helping Punjab emerge as a leading milk-producing state. However, the recent reduction in milk prices, the PDFA warned, has put the future of these young farmers at risk.

Highlighting the contradiction in policy, the PDFA said that for the past two years the government had repeatedly assured farmers of a hike in milk procurement prices, but instead announced a sharp cut. The association termed this a “breach of trust” that has shaken farmers’ confidence.

The memorandum also underlined that the cost of cattle feed, fodder, diesel, electricity, labour, veterinary services and medicines has increased sharply in recent years, making dairy farming economically unviable at the current rates. If corrective steps are not taken immediately, the association warned, many farmers may be forced to shut down their operations, potentially aggravating unemployment in rural areas.

Among its key demands, the PDFA has sought the immediate withdrawal of the price cut and the introduction of a fair, cost-based pricing mechanism for milk. It has also urged the state government to impose a complete ban on the sale of loose paneer in Punjab, on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing only packaged paneer to be sold. According to the association, this step would curb adulteration, ensure better quality for consumers and help dairy farmers secure better returns.

The association further demanded that the state government convene an urgent official meeting with PDFA representatives to find a permanent solution to the issues facing the dairy sector.

Warning of agitation, the PDFA said that if timely and concrete action is not taken, it would be compelled to launch protest programmes to safeguard the interests of dairy farmers across Punjab. The association expressed hope that the chief minister would intervene promptly, keeping in mind the livelihoods of lakhs of dairy farmers and the overall health of the rural economy.