Ludhiana: Dhandhari police post vacated after 30 years

After nearly three decades, the Ludhiana police on Monday vacated the land where the Dhandhari Police Post stood, complying with a court order. The move comes after a prolonged legal battle initiated by industrialist Dinesh Garg, the rightful owner of the 2.5-acre plot. Following the directive, police personnel began shifting furniture, records, and case property to the Focal Point Police Station. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, Garg had been requesting the department to vacate the property for years. However, after receiving little response, he took the matter to court. In 2022, the court ruled in his favour. When the police still did not vacate, Garg filed another petition, leading to the court setting a final deadline of August 18 to hand over possession.

Following the directive, police personnel began shifting furniture, records, and case property to the Focal Point Police Station.

Meanwhile, the department has already approached the MC to allot alternate land in the area for setting up a new police post to continue serving residents.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that there was a court order regarding vacating the land. The department will shift the police post to some other location.