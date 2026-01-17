Ludhiana: Doctor booked for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from neuro centre owner

A former doctor at a neuro centre has been booked on extortion charges for allegedly demanding ₹25 lakh after issuing threats to the owner and her daughter. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered at Division Number 8 police station on the complaint of the hospital management against Mannu Bhargav, a resident of Hoshiarpur, who earlier worked at the centre, situated at Mall Road. The accused is currently absconding and police said raids are being conducted to arrest him.

In her complaint, hospital owner Dr Neelam Arora said the accused had worked at the centre but his conduct was found to be unethical and he was not diligent towards his duties. Despite repeated warnings, he did not improve and eventually resigned about two months ago.

Dr Arora alleged that after leaving the job, Bhargav began sending complaints against the hospital to various departments, including the fire safety, police and health authorities. However, officials inspected the centre each time and gave it a clean chit.

The complaint further added that the accused later started demanding ₹25 lakh from Dr Neelam Arora and her daughter, Dr Niharika Arora, to stop filing complaints and threatened to get the hospital shut down and also issued threats to their lives if the money was not paid.

Following repeated threats, the doctors and hospital staff remained under fear, prompting the family to approach the police commissioner for action.

An FIR under Sections 308(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway.