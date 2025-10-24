Ludhiana: Explosion in illegally stored potash injures 10 in Indira Colony

An explosion rocked Indira Colony near Cheema Chowk on Thursday afternoon, leaving ten people — including several children, with severe burn injuries, after potash stored inside a house illegally caught flames. The blast, which occurred in the narrow lanes of the thickly populated neighbourhood, has once again highlighted the grave danger posed by the illegal storage of inflammable materials in residential areas.

The injured were identified as 4-year-old Nitin, 8-year-old Runjhun, 15-year-olds Sony and Rahul,17-year-old Ajay, 18-year-old Vishnu, 20-year-old Shivam, 22-year-old Sunny, 60-year-old Jatoon, and another Shivam, 20. The victims received 5 to 55 per cent burns. After the incident the Division number 2 police booked house owner Usman Khan for illegally storing potash at home. Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO, Division number 2 police station stated that Usman has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosives Act. He is on the run and a hunt is on for his arrest.

According to the police, the incident occurred when children were bursting crackers outside the house of Usman Khan, a local artisan who makes Ravana effigies for Dussehra. Sparks from the firecrackers are believed to have flown inside his house and landed on potash stored for effigy-making, triggering a sudden explosion that set the house ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the blast was so intense that flames and smoke billowed out of the small single-storey house, forcing terrified residents to rush out into the narrow street. Three of Usman’s children, who were inside the house at the time, ran out screaming in flames before being rescued by neighbours. Two other children playing nearby were also caught in the blast.

“We were just lighting small crackers when suddenly a loud explosion shook the entire lane,” said Usha Devi, a resident whose son was also injured. “It could have been a disaster if the fire had spread — there are dozens of houses packed tightly together here.”

Neighbours and bystanders doused the flames using water buckets before the fire brigade arrived. Fire officer Jashin Kumar confirmed that the blaze had been largely contained by the locals. “The fire originated from the potash stored in the house. We are collecting samples for investigation,” he said.

Tarun Kumar, a neighbour, alleged, “Someone accidentally let off a spark that reached the stored potash. The materials kept inside were extremely dangerous.”

Officials at the civil hospital reported that eight injured victims were admitted, with five suffering critical burns to their faces and limbs. “They were later referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala’s special burn unit,” said SMO Dr Akhil Sarin.

SDM Ludhiana East Jasleen Kaur Bhullar confirmed that Usman had a licence for making effigies, but warned that keeping such explosive materials in a residential locality was unsafe. “The incident could have turned into a major tragedy, given the area’s dense population and congested lanes. We are probing whether any safety violations occurred,” she said.

MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi visited the site and said that a thorough inspection of the colony would be carried out to check for other illegal firecrackers or effigy-making units. “Action will be taken against anyone storing potash or other inflammable items in residential zones,” he assured.

The forensic team has begun collecting samples from the debris to ascertain the exact trigger of the explosion.