Ludhiana: Family allege ‘negligence’ after newborn dies in Khanna hosp

A case of alleged medical negligence at Khanna civil hospital has triggered criticism after the life of a newborn was lost and the mother barely survived. The incident, which unfolded on Monday night, has raised serious concerns over the accountability of hospital staff, particularly the on-duty gynaecologist, who was reportedly absent without prior notice during a critical emergency. The incident, which unfolded on Monday night, has raised serious concerns over the accountability of hospital staff. (HT Photo)

The patient, Manpreet Kaur, a pregnant woman in labour, was brought to the hospital around 8pm by her family. Despite undergoing regular treatment at the facility for nine months, she was referred to another hospital during delivery hours. The attending emergency doctor, Dr Amardeep, allegedly consulted gynecologist Dr Kavita Sharma over the phone, who suggested referring the patient to Patiala, instead of arriving at the hospital to assess her condition.

The family, shocked by the sudden referral, strongly opposed the decision. “We’ve been coming here for nine months, and now, when it’s time for delivery, they send us away?” a family member questioned. The situation caught the attention of local Akali Dal leader Yadvinder Singh Yadu, who immediately alerted the hospital’s senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin.

Recognising the urgency, Dr Bhasin rushed to the hospital at around 10 pm, called in a paediatrician and anaesthetist, and proceeded to conduct an emergency C-section procedure himself. The surgery was successfully performed, stabilising the mother’s condition. However, the newborn, who had ingested meconium (a newborn’s first stools) in the womb, was in a critical state.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the infant, she was referred first to Patiala, where a lack of ventilator facilities prompted a second referral to PGIMER Chandigarh. The family alleged that the ambulance ferrying the newborn ran out of oxygen midway, causing further distress. “By the time a second ambulance was arranged, her body had turned blue,” said Raj Lakhia, the baby’s uncle. The infant was declared dead on arrival at PGIMER.

According to Dr Bhasin, “The situation was extremely critical. We did everything possible to save both lives. The baby’s condition was beyond what our facility could support.” He has submitted a report to the civil surgeon, and a formal inquiry has been launched into the role of Dr Kavita Sharma, who, despite being on duty, was not present at the hospital and allegedly left without informing her superiors.

The civil surgeon has demanded an explanation from Dr Sharma and initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter.