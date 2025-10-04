Ludhiana: Featuring 1k artistes, 10-day Saras Mela kicks off at PAU

The 10-day long “Saras Mela 2025” begins at the grounds of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Saturday with a cultural performance. The mela, which is the country’s most spectacular celebration of heritage, culture, craft, and cuisine, will conclude on October 13. Artistes performing during the Saras Mela-2025 inauguration at PAU Mela Ground in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The mela was inaugurated by Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora. During his address, minister Arora congratulated the people of Ludhiana and all the participants and said that it is a great effort of the district administration under the leadership of deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, where food and beverage stalls from 22 different states have been set up. He said that this fair reflects the diverse civilisation of India, where artistes from different states will showcase their art.

He also appealed to the youth, children and residents of all age groups, to participate in the Saras Mela to the maximum.

The mela will feature more than 1,000 artisans from all over India, who will get an opportunity to showcase their skills and display a magnificent collection of their rare handicrafts, traditional artefacts and handmade treasures. The event will also feature wonderful performances by renowned Punjabi artists, and there will be wonderful evenings filled with music, dance and entertainment.

From Gurdas Maan to Satinder Sartaaj, a long list of performers

The musical evening programme will be inaugurated by world-renowned singer Gurdas Maan on October 4. Famous singer Kulwinder Billa will perform on October 5 and the dynamic duo Basant Kur and Pari Pandher on October 6. On October 7, Kanwar Grewal and Manraj Patar will captivate the audience, while on October 8, there will be a group of Gurnam Bhullar, Savitaj Brar, Prabh Bains, Asmeet Sehra and Kala Grewal.

The excitement will continue with Dilpreet Dhillon and Vicky Dhillon on October 9, Satinder Sartaaj on October 10 and Ranjit Bawa on October 11. Josh Brar, joined by Geetaj Bindrakhia, will enthuse the crowd on October 12, and Gippy Grewal will conclude the Saras Mela with chart-topping hits on October 13. Each evening, these artists will perform unforgettable performances blending Punjabi folk, contemporary and Sufi tunes.

Competitions & workshops to celebrate tradition

From 3 pm to 6 pm everyday, Saras Mela will host exciting workshops and competitions celebrating creativity and tradition.

A bhangra and giddha workshop was held on Saturday, which immersed participants in Punjabi folk dance, followed by a painting competition for budding artists on October 5. A turban tying workshop on October 6 will teach traditional techniques, while a live pottery workshop on October 7 will explore the art of clay. Creativity will continue with a bottle painting competition on October 8, a mehndi competition on October 9 and a rangoli competition on October 10.

An origami workshop on October 11 will provide a unique crafting experience, followed by a face painting competition on October 12. The festival will conclude with a photography competition on October 13, which will capture the vibrant spirit of the fair.

DC Jain announced that all proceeds from the Sars Mela 2025 will be spent on the welfare of the flood-affected people. He said that the event combines the celebration of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage with a meaningful opportunity to contribute to a noble cause. Himanshu Jain extended a warm invitation to the residents to attend in large numbers, enjoy the spectacular performances, explore unique crafts, relish the delicious cuisine and support the flood relief efforts. Tickets for the Star Night are available online through the district app or offline at the venue.

PAU postpones exams due to Saras Mela

The PAU, in a notification issued on Friday, has decided to postpone the mid-semester exams of the first semester after the students complained that the exams clashed with the Saras Mela that is being hosted at the university campus. Earlier, the exams were supposed to take place from October 6 to 17. Now it has been postponed to October 15 to 31.

However, some students have alleged that postponing exams will affect students from other states who can not go to their homes on Diwali.

President Agricultural Students’ Union, Agrej Mann, said, “Students from other states were approaching the union to express their discontent over the issue. “It is the biggest festival of the year for them. It is sad that they won’t get to attend the festival with their families because the varsity couldn’t foresee the clash of dates beforehand and plan accordingly.”