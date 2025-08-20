Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi

Ludhiana: Four more colonies razed as GLADA crackdown continues

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 10:47 pm IST

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive against four “unauthorised” colonies and one “illegal” building in the areas of Mullanpur, Manakwal and Dhandra villages. The action included dismantling of illegal structures and roads. According to officials, the colonisers continued construction despite repeated warnings and notices from the authorities.

Streets being uprooted in a colony; and (below) a partially razed building in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
As a result, a special enforcement team was sent to the locations, where the demolition was carried out peacefully and without resistance.

Chief administrator Sandeep Kumar said the drive was part of GLADA’s ongoing efforts to stop the spread of unauthorised colonies in the early stages. “Our goal is to protect innocent people from being misled by illegal developers. More such demolition drives are being planned in the coming weeks,” he said.

He also appealed to citizens to remain cautious and ensure that any property they plan to purchase is part of an approved or regularised colony. “Illegal colonies will not be provided with basic facilities like water supply, sewerage, or electricity. People should check the status of any property on the official GLADA website before investing,” he added.

GLADA has made available a detailed list of authorised colonies and their approved maps on its website www.glada.gov.in, so that homebuyers can make informed decisions and avoid falling into the trap of unapproved layouts.

