Ludhiana: Gangster Ravi Rajgarh brought on production warrant

Khanna police brought notorious gangster Ravi Rajgarh on a production warrant amid investigation in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Gurwinder Singh alias Kinda of Manki village in Samrala, officials said on Thursday. Besides, Gurdeep Singh alias Mitthu, a resident of Jatana village of Khanna, has been arrested. With this, 12 accused have been arrested so far, officials said, adding that the key accused are still at large. The category A gangster, Ravi Rajgarh, was lodged in Bathinda jail. (HT Photo)

The category A gangster, Ravi Rajgarh, was lodged in Bathinda jail. He was produced before a court on Thursday following which he was sent to six-day police custody.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains said the action was taken after a social media post reportedly posted by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, surfaced in which the gang took the responsibility of the murder.

The SSP added that the post was made to distract the investigation, but they cannot ignore it. If the gang has taken the responsibility of the murder, the police have booked members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Further, the SSP added that more names, including Lawrence Bishnoi, could be added in the FIR.

After murder of Gurwinder Singh alias Kinda, the Samrala police had booked Gurtej Singh alias Teji, Harkamal Singh alias Karan, Simmi and Ravi Rajgarh.

Meanwhile, the family performed the last rites of Gurwinder Singh in Manki village after getting assurance from the police that necessary action would be taken. Heavy police security was ensured in the village. Earlier, the family had refused to cremate the body till the arrest of the accused.

On November 3 night, Gurwinder, who was sitting along with his friends Dharampal and Lovepreet Singh on a culvert near the village, was killed by armed assailants who arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire. The attack comes five days after a group of assailants shot dead 25-year-old kabaddi player Tejpal Singh at Jagraon.

Later, a post on social media, posted by the name of Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the targeted killing. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the posts. The post says that the murder was committed by one Karan Madpur and Teji Chak at the behest of the Bishnoi group. The post further warns others not to side with one Babbu Samrala, otherwise they will also be killed.