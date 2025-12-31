Ludhiana: Gravel-laden truck overturns on shanty, 2 children dead

The last morning of 2025 turned tragic in Jagraon when a gravel-laden truck overturned onto a roadside shanty, crushing a sleeping family and killing two minors. Four others, including their parents and two siblings, sustained injuries. The overturned truck on Sidhwan Bet Road. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 3.15 am on the Sidhwan Bet road on Wednesday when a truck coming from the Jalandhar side reached the wrong side and turned over. After the mishap, the driver and his assistant fled from the spot. The police suspected that the truck might have suffered a tyre burst. Losing control, the vehicle swerved and toppled onto a makeshift shanty where the family was sleeping. A large quantity of gravel spilled over the shanty, burying the occupants underneath.

The victims have been identified as Sada Sukh, son of Gopi Ram, a resident of Malak village, who lived in the hut with his wife Sakeena and their four children. The family earned a living by selling stuffed toys from a roadside stall.

In the mishap, five-year-old Gopal and his seven-year-old sister Pinki lost their lives. Sada Sukh, his wife Sakeena, and their two sons Sandeep, 7 and Mandeep, 12, were injured and rushed to the Jagraon civil hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses alleged that instead of helping the trapped family, the truck driver and his assistant smashed the front windshield and fled the spot. Displaying remarkable courage, Sada Sukh managed to pull himself and his wife out from under the debris and then began desperately removing gravel with his bare hands to rescue his children. A nearby peanut vendor also joined the rescue effort. After nearly an hour of struggle, all four children were pulled out, but two had already succumbed to their injuries.

Dharmveer, brother of Sada Sukh, stated that his brother has three sons. Sada Sukh had adopted the girl child from him. On receiving information, SHO Surjit Singh of the Jagraon Sadar police station reached the spot with a police team. He said the truck had been impounded and a case was being registered against the absconding driver on the basis of the victim’s statement. Further investigation is underway.

He added that they are investigating to figure out if the truck was plying on the wrong side of the road or the vehicle jumped over the road divider before turning over. The things will be cleared following interrogation of the driver, who is at large.