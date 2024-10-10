Ludhiana: ‘Illegal’ constructions razed, officials asked to keep eye on violations

The building branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished a building being constructed “illegally” and also an encroachment on a road on Thursday. The action was taken on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal. A demolition drive underway in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

The building was being constructed on the old GT road near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and the encroachment on a road portion was being done near the MC Zone A office, officials said. Building branch officials said the building owner was constructing the building without getting a building plan approved from the MC. Warning was issued in the past, but the owner continued with the construction work due to which action was taken on Thursday.

Regarding the encroachment bid on a road, officials said that earlier also someone tried to encroach upon the same portion and the MC razed the same. Now again, someone installed a shed so the action was taken.

Zone D officials told to keep vigil

At the same time, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has issued strict directions to the building branch officials for action over illegal constructions across the city. Apart from the building inspectors, assistant town planners (ATP) have also been directed to be in the field and ensure strict action over such violations.

The directions were issued during a meeting held by the commissioner at MC Zone D office on Thursday. MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, SE-cum-MTP Sanjay Kanwar, assistant town planners, building inspectors among others were present in the meeting.

Dachalwal also directed the officials to expedite the recovery of dues and unassessed challans. Weekly targets have been fixed for recovery. The building branch officials have been directed to ensure that no one constructs any building without a sanctioned plan.

Further, Dachalwal also appealed to the residents to start construction works only after getting their plans sanctioned from the civic body.