Ludhiana: Juvenile sentenced to 20-year jail for raping 8-yr-old girl

A fast track special court here under the juvenile gets 20-year jail term for raping 8-yr-old girl has sentenced a juvenile to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl in 2022. The incident, which led to the conviction, occurred on March 16, 2022, in Phullanwal. (HT Photo)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, which is to be paid as compensation to the victim. Non-payment will result in an additional two-year prison term.

The incident, which led to the conviction, occurred on March 16, 2022, in Phullanwal. The victim was at home with her younger brother while their parents, both daily wage labourers, were at work. The boy, who was known to the family and lived in the same locality, entered the house, sent her brother outside, and then sexually assaulted the girl.

The crime was discovered when the victim’s mother returned home and found her daughter crying and bleeding. The girl disclosed the assault to her parents the following night. The family then approached the police to file a formal complaint.

Later, a medical examination confirmed rape.

The defence counsel argued for acquittal, citing alleged inconsistencies in witness statements, the possibility of the victim being tutored, and a delay in filing FIR.

The court, however, rejected these arguments. It held that the testimony of a child victim is paramount in such cases and that minor inconsistencies do not undermine credibility. The delay in reporting was attributed to the trauma suffered by the child and the family’s social and economic circumstances.

Given that the accused was a minor (below 18) at the time of the offence, the court ordered that he serve his sentence at the special home in Shimlapuri. Upon attaining the age of 21, he will be transferred to a central jail.

The court further directed the jail superintendent to ensure the convict receives educational training, skill development, and regular counselling and psychiatric support during his incarceration, with annual progress reports to be submitted to the court.