Ludhiana: Kidwai Nagar residents protest MC’s plan to axe trees for water tank

Residents of Kidwai Nagar have raised strong objections to the municipal corporation’s (MC) decision to build an overhead water tank inside their park by cutting down nearly 10 fully grown silver oak trees. The MC had initially selected a barren patch of land within the same park for the tank, which would have involved removing only two or three trees. (HT Photo)

Reportedly, the municipal corporation is constructing water storage tanks across Ludhiana under a World Bank-funded project aimed at improving the city’s water supply infrastructure. As part of this initiative, an overhead tank is planned inside the park in Kidwai Nagar.

According to residents, the MC had initially selected a barren patch of land within the same park for the tank, which would have involved removing only two or three trees. However, they allege that the authorities quietly changed the construction site to a densely green area without informing the public, putting several 50-year-old silver oak trees at risk of cutting.

“This park has been part of our lives for decades. We planted these trees ourselves. We are not against development, but it should not come at the cost of nature,” said Dr Vinod Kapoor, a senior resident in the area.

Additionally, locals also alleged that a swing meant for differently-abled children has already been uprooted for the project.

Sandeep Dhingra, president of the Park Management Committee, said the park is one of the few green spaces left in the colony. “Many people come here for walks and leisure. If trees are cut, pollution will only get worse. If our concerns are ignored, we may have to take legal action,” he said.

The citywide project includes the construction of a 580 MLD water treatment plant in Bilga village near Sahnewal to improve the groundwater level by laying and ensure efficient operation of existing tubewell by laying of 165 km of water pipelines, and building of 70 new overhead tanks along with the repair of 66 existing ones.

Despite repeated attempts, no MC official was available for comments.