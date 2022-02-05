Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: LDCA schedules U-16 selection trials
Ludhiana: LDCA schedules U-16 selection trials

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) has scheduled the U-16 category selection trials for its centre at GRD Global Institution, Hambran road, Ludhiana for February 8.
The LDCA will hold its u 16 selection trials at at GRD Global Institution, Hambran road, Ludhiana/
The LDCA will hold its u 16 selection trials at at GRD Global Institution, Hambran road, Ludhiana/ (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 05, 2022
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association will on Tuesday conduct the U-16 category selection trials for its centre at GRD Global Institution, Hambran road.

Shortlisted players will undergo physical training and cricket skill upgradation coaching under the guidance of the LDCA coaches.

Players born on or after September 1, 2006 are eligible for the selection trials, which will be conducted free of cost. Trials are scheduled to commence at 11 am.

