Ludhiana: Local Punjabi singer critical after assault

Punjabi singer and stage performer Aman Sahota was critically injured after being attacked by four to five unidentified youths with sharp weapons in the Ambedkar Nagar area here on Tuesday evening. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Ludhiana, where doctors, finding him critical, referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, late at night. Efforts are on to trace the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack. (HT Photo)

Doctors said Sahota had suffered severe head injuries and suspected that his skull may have fractured, with one of his eyes possibly exposed due to the impact. A CT scan has been advised to assess the extent of the injuries.

According to his friend Arsh Kumar, Sahota had gone to Ambedkar Nagar for some work when a group of youths suddenly surrounded him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The motive behind the assault is not yet known.

“He was lying in a pool of blood when we reached the spot. We immediately took him to the civil hospital,” Arsh Kumar said, adding that Sahota’s family has been informed about the incident.

Sahota, a resident of Himmat Nagar in the Dugri area, is known for performing at stage shows and for releasing devotional and folk music albums, including hymns. The attackers fled the spot after the incident and are yet to be identified.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of the Model Town police station, said a case would be registered after recording the statement of the victim. Efforts are on to trace the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack.