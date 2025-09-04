Ludhiana: Man suffers multiple fractures in late night robbery

A 32-year-old man was mercilessly assaulted by a group of armed miscreants near Jaspal Bangar late on Monday night. The attackers, suspected to be drunk, robbed him of ₹7,000 before fleeing, leaving the victim battered with multiple fractures in his one leg and arm. The victim sustained 19 stitches on his face. The attackers, suspected to be drunk, robbed the victim of ₹ 7,000 before fleeing, leaving him battered with multiple fractures in his one leg and arm. (HT Photo)

The victim, Brij Bhan, a resident of Mahadev Nagar, Sahnewal, and owner of a machinery repair unit, is now battling injuries at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where doctors confirmed fractures in his right arm and left leg.

According to his statement, the horror unfolded when he was riding home on his scooter after work, with two of his workers trailing him on another bike. “Near Jaspal Bangar’s T-point, two men blocked my path. They tried to snatch my phone, but I resisted. Suddenly, five more men emerged and attacked me with blunt weapons. They beat me up mercilessly, emptied my pockets, and fled with ₹7,000,” recalled Brij Bhan.

His workers, alerted by his call, rushed him to a hospital. The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (2) (mischief), 191 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 190 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) of the BNS against the unidentified accused.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer, said, “The victim sustained two fractures. Initial probe indicates the accused had consumed liquor from a nearby vend before committing the crime. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify them.”