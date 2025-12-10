Ludhiana: Marriage of 17-year-old stopped in Jugiana, kin counselled

A prompt intervention by the District Child Protection Unit on Tuesday prevented a child marriage that was underway at a religious place in MP Colony, Jugiana. Authorities said the action followed a complaint received on the Child Helpline about an underage couple being prepared for marriage. According to officials, the boy was only 17 years old, while the girl was 19. (HT Photo)

District Child Protection Officer Rashmi said the team reached the venue and halted the ceremony before it could be solemnised. According to officials, the boy was only 17 years old, while the girl was 19. “The matter was immediately placed before the police administration, and appropriate legal action was initiated at Sahnewal police station,” she added.

Since the boy is a minor, he was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Ludhiana, which ordered that he be shifted to a children’s home until further directives. Officials also conducted counselling sessions for both families, explaining that the legal minimum age for marriage is 21 for male and 18 for female.

Child protection staff members Ritu Sood, Kirandeep Kaur, Rajinder Singh, Paramjit Kaur and Varinder Singh were present during the operation.