Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Marriage of 17-year-old stopped in Jugiana, kin counselled

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 08:24 am IST

District child protection officer Rashmi says a team of officials reached the wedding venue and halted the ceremony before it could be solemnised

A prompt intervention by the District Child Protection Unit on Tuesday prevented a child marriage that was underway at a religious place in MP Colony, Jugiana. Authorities said the action followed a complaint received on the Child Helpline about an underage couple being prepared for marriage.

According to officials, the boy was only 17 years old, while the girl was 19. (HT Photo)
According to officials, the boy was only 17 years old, while the girl was 19. (HT Photo)

District Child Protection Officer Rashmi said the team reached the venue and halted the ceremony before it could be solemnised. According to officials, the boy was only 17 years old, while the girl was 19. “The matter was immediately placed before the police administration, and appropriate legal action was initiated at Sahnewal police station,” she added.

Since the boy is a minor, he was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Ludhiana, which ordered that he be shifted to a children’s home until further directives. Officials also conducted counselling sessions for both families, explaining that the legal minimum age for marriage is 21 for male and 18 for female.

Child protection staff members Ritu Sood, Kirandeep Kaur, Rajinder Singh, Paramjit Kaur and Varinder Singh were present during the operation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Marriage of 17-year-old stopped in Jugiana, kin counselled
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A timely intervention by the District Child Protection Unit in MP Colony, Jugiana, thwarted a child marriage involving a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl. Following a complaint, authorities halted the ceremony, took legal action, and the boy was placed in a children's home. Officials emphasized the legal marriage age is 21 for males and 18 for females.