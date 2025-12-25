Ludhiana: Meter readers halt billing work in Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh

Electricity billing work in Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh has been disrupted as outsourced meter readers engaged with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) continue their strike across the state, protesting alleged arbitrary actions by the utility and its contractors. The union also alleged that meter readers are being paid below minimum wages notified by the Punjab Labour Commissioner. (HT Photo)

The strike, ongoing since November 17, was called by the Outsourced Spot Billing Meter Readers Union, which claims that the department blocked workers’ billing IDs without prior notice, effectively halting their work. “Despite raising legitimate demands for years, we have been met with warnings, termination letters, and sudden deactivation of billing credentials,” the union said in a letter to PSPCL chairman Basant Garg on December 23.

The union also alleged that meter readers are being paid below minimum wages notified by the Punjab Labour Commissioner. “Contractors continue to underpay workers despite government-approved wage rates. Many earn only around ₹500 to ₹4,500 per month, and wages have not been revised for nearly eight years,” said Jatinder Singh Bhangu, state head of the union.

Financial distress has been compounded by irregular salary payments and instances where contractors reportedly vanished after completing tenders, leaving unpaid wages, bonuses and allowances. Meter readers also criticsed the lack of written assurance following a recent meeting with the CMD.

Responding to the allegations, Ranbir Singh, PSPCL manager (industrial relations), Patiala, said the billing IDs were suspended by private contractors as part of disciplinary action. He added that workers were assured they would be paid minimum wages proportional to the number of meters read.

The union has stated that, as no official notification has been issued by the department, the strike will continue until their grievances are addressed.