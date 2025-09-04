Ludhiana: Missing man’s body found in Doraha canal

The body of a resident of Subhani Building area in Ludhiana was recovered from the Doraha canal near Rampur village on Tuesday. Divers who spotted the body floating in the canal informed the police. Identified as 42-year-old Ravi Kumar, the deceased had been missing for the past two days. The 42-year-old was the only son in his family and is survived by his three married sisters. (HT Photo)

Officials from the division number 2 police station said Ravi’s family had lodged a complaint after he left home, saying he was going to gym. As he failed to return, the family searched for him frantically, but to no avail.

Family members identified Ravi’s body. His father Mool Raj Sharma said, “He told us he was leaving for the gym, but he never reached there. We searched all night but could not find him. Now, we have lost our only son.”

Ravi had earlier worked in electronics sector and was currently running an office in partnership with an acquaintance. He was the only son in his family and is survived by his three married sisters. The police sent the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. Cops said they would take action according to the autopsy report.